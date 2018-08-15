UN refugee agency demands end to Mediterranean impasses
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:47 PM
Berlin, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - The U.N. refugee agency is urging European countries to end a string of impasses over ships carrying rescued migrants and put together a Mediterranean regional arrangement that makes clear where such vessels can dock, AP reported.
The Geneva-based agency welcomed Malta's decision Tuesday to allow the private Aquarius ship to dock, with the 141 migrants on board to be distributed among five fellow European Union nations.
But U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement Wednesday that "the situation should never have come to this in the first place."
He added that "it is wrong, dangerous and immoral to keep rescue ships wandering the Mediterranean while governments compete on who can take the least responsibility."
Italy's new government is refusing to allow any private rescue ships to dock. ba/14:46
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:12 PM | Italy PM declares state of emergency after bridge collapse
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared on Wednesday a state of emergency covering the region...
- 7:03 PM | Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
Italian prosecutors on Wednesday focused their investigation into the Genoa highway bridge collapse ...
- 6:44 PM | Kabul suicide bomber kills 48 in tuition centre attack
Forty-eight people have been killed and 67 injured in a bomb explosion at an education centre in Afg...
- 4:29 PM | Mirel: Macedonia should have been separated from Albania in terms of accession talks date
Macedonia should have been separated from Albania with regards to setting a date for commencing the ...
- 4:26 PM | Industrial turnover rises 11.9% in mid-2018
Industrial turnover in the first half of this year increased 11.9%. A rise in industry turnover was ...