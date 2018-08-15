Italy PM declares state of emergency after bridge collapse
Genoa, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared on Wednesday a state of emergency covering the region around Genoa after a bridge collapse killed 39 people and severed the port city’s main land corridor with southern France, Reuters reports.
Conte, speaking at a news conference in Genoa, said he made the declaration after a request from regional authorities.
He also took aim at toll-road operator Autostrade, a unit of Milan-listed Atlantia group, which operated the bridge as part of a stretch of the A10 motorway it manages.
Conte said the firm had been responsible for ensuring safety on the bridge and the government would not await the outcome of a current criminal investigation into the disaster before taking action. Earlier, the transport minister said the firm’s A10 motorway concession should be revoked and it be hit with heavy fines. lk/20:11
