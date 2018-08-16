U.S. journalists launch campaign to promote free press

New York, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – More than 300 news outlets are launching a campaign on Thursday to counter President Donald Trump's attacks and promote a free press, the BBC reports.

The Boston Globe made the call last week for a nationwide denouncement of the president's "dirty war" against the media, using the hashtag #EnemyOfNone.

Trump has derided media reports as "fake news" and attacked journalists as "enemies of the people." UN experts have said this raises the risk of violence against journalists.

The Boston Globe had pledged to write an editorial "on the dangers of the administration's assault on the press" on 16 August and asked others to do the same.

The initial positive response from 100 news organizations has grown closer to 350 with major US national newspapers and smaller local outlets answering the call, along with international publications like the UK newspaper The Guardian.

The editorial in the Boston Globe itself, headlined Journalists Are Not The Enemy, argued that a free press had been a core American principle for more than 200 years.

The New York Times chose the headline A Free Press Needs You, calling Trump's attacks "dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy."

Opinion writers at McClatchy put out an editorial for the 30 daily newspapers it runs, including the Miami Herald, saying they hardly ever spoke with one voice, but we're doing so now. It said "enemies of the people" was "what Nazis called Jews. It's how Joseph Stalin's critics were marked for execution."

Another paper to join the campaign was the Topeka Capital-Journal which said of Trump's attack on the media: "It's sinister. It's destructive. And it must end now." The paper was one of the few to endorse Trump in 2016.

There have also been some dissenting voices to the Globe's campaign.

The Wall Street Journal declined to take part. An earlier piece by James Freeman argued Trump was entitled to free speech and the Globe's drive ran counter to the very independence it was seeking.

Thursday's campaign comes after a series of incidents and Trump remarks ramping up pressure on the media.

While Trump's daughter Ivanka distanced herself from her father's media attacks, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to say the media were not an enemy of the people, the BBC reports. mr/10:37

