North Korea agrees to accept U.N. agency staff over missiles

Montreal, 19 August 2018 (MIA) - North Korea has agreed to allow International Civil Aviation Organization staff to conduct an on-site inspection to ensure the safety of international flights from the country's missile launches, according to officials of the Montreal-based U.N. agency.

An official of North Korea's General Administration of Civil Aviation gave the assurance when high-ranking ICAO officials visited the country in May, the officials told Kyodo News.

The 192-member ICAO is now planning to send its personnel next year in order to verify what measures North Korea, also a member, has taken to keep unannounced missile launches in check as it pledged, they said.

After its officials' trip last May, the ICAO said North Korea had promised to suspend activities hazardous to civil aviation such as test-firings of long-range missiles without prior notice. Pyongyang conducted numerous unannounced tests last year, posing an enormous threat to airplanes flying in the region.

North Korea's nod to an on-site inspection is thought to be an effort by the country to win credibility for its pledge to halt to such launches and try to improve ties with the international community.

The ICAO's inspections aim to ensure that member states comply with its regulations concerning the safety of international aviation. The last review of North Korea, implemented in 2008, was not related to missile launches. sk/16:16

###

