Russia expects Taliban to partake in meeting on Afghanistan on Sept. 4

Moscow, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - Russia expects the Taliban movement to take part in the meeting on Afghanistan set to be held in Moscow on September 4, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We are inviting them [to take part in the talks] and will invite them, and we will also encourage them to do this," Kabulov said, when asked whether the movement's representatives would be invited to the meeting and whether Moscow would raise the issue of a truce in its contacts with the Taliban.

The diplomat noted that the talks would not be limited to the issue of truce only.

"But the Moscow meeting, this format, is not limited to [the issue of] truce. We want to ensure sustainable process of national reconciliation, achieving peace. This issue is broader. Therefore, any reconciliation is only one of the stages," Kabulov added. sk/14:28

