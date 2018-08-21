Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 'strikes plea deal'
New York, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has entered into a plea deal with US federal prosecutors in New York, the BBC cites US media reports.
Cohen will reportedly plead guilty to felony charges including tax fraud and campaign finance violations.
He had previously admitted to arranging hush money for a woman who claimed she had an affair with Trump, which could be a campaign finance violation.
Cohen is reportedly due to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.
He reportedly surrendered himself to the FBI in New York and is now in the custody of authorities. The charges against him could carry prison time.
Cohen worked at the Trump Organization for more than a decade and continued to serve as Trump's personal lawyer after the 2016 election.
His potential co-operation with investigators has been tipped for weeks.
The nature of the reported plea deal is unclear and does not necessarily entail that Cohen is co-operating against the president.
It could simply mean he has agreed to plead guilty to unspecified charges in order to spare both sides a lengthy trial.
The New York Times reported on Sunday night that federal investigators were looking into Cohen's business activities.
They were focusing on more than $20m in loans to taxi businesses owned by Cohen and his family, according to the newspaper. lk/21:27
