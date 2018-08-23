Mexico, US 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
- Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:37 PM
Washington, 23 August 2018 (MIA) - Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the NAFTA trade deal, officials said, but hopes of squaring away differences on Wednesday were booted to at least later this week.
“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Reuters quotes Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as saying to reporters.
“We shouldn’t rush, but we’re already close,” Seade added as he left the Washington offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer following the latest talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Since restarting last month, the talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States that go to the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaint that NAFTA has hollowed out U.S. manufacturing to Mexico’s benefit. lk/18:35
