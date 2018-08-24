Treasurer Scott Morrison to become Australia's next prime minister
- Friday, August 24, 2018 9:37 AM
Canberra, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - Treasurer Scott Morrison will be Australia’s new prime minister after winning a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party on Friday, with incumbent Malcolm Turnbull not contesting the party ballot, Reuters reports.
There were three contenders in the leadership vote: former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who narrowly lost a leadership vote against Turnbull on Tuesday, Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
The Liberal party is the senior partner in the ruling conservative coalition that will face an election by May 2019. The Liberal-National government has consistently trailed the opposition Labor party in opinion polls.
If Turnbull resigns from parliament, he would leave the new government facing a by-election for his Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority. Turnbull said on Thursday he believed that former prime ministers are best out of the parliament. sk/09:37
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:59 AM | Award ceremony closes MakeDox Festival
“Distant Barking Dogs” (Denmark, 2017) directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont wins Onion Award for the bes...
- 10:30 AM | Dimitrov answers citizens’ questions via Facebook (video)
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov Thursday evening answered to a number of questions put forward by t...
- 9:37 AM | Treasurer Scott Morrison to become Australia's next prime minister
Treasurer Scott Morrison will be Australia’s new prime minister after winning a three-way battle for...
- 9:34 AM | Trial in Parliament storming resumes with defence opening statements
The trial of 33 men accused of participating in the violent storming of Parliament on 27 April 2017 ...
- 8:48 PM | US State Secretary Pompeo names Ford exec to be special North Korea envoy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has appointed a senior executive with Ford Motor Company to b...