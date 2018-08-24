EU, NATO not Russia’s enemies, Merkel says
- Friday, August 24, 2018 1:54 PM
Moscow, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - The European Union and NATO are not Russia’s enemies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting with students of a state university in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday.
“Russia is an important country and Germany wants to have good relations with Russia,” TASS quoted her as saying.
“Europe and Russia have been effectively cooperating and learning from each other, and I would like to point out that the EU and NATO are not Russia’s enemies.”
She also said that a planned sub-sea pipeline that will bring gas directly from Russia under the Baltic Sea will not make Germany dependent on Russia for energy, Reuters reported.
The chancellor reaffirmed that Germany wanted to make sure that Russia would continue to deliver some gas via Ukraine even after the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished. sk/13:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:08 PM | Zoran Ancevski wins Miladinov Brothers Award for his Celestial Pantomime
Macedonian poet and translator Zoran Ančevski is this year's winner of the Miladinov Brothers Award,...
- 4:30 PM | Two dead at Serbian National Library after gas leak
A poisonous gas leak killed two men Friday at the National Library in the Serbian capital of Belgrad...
- 4:27 PM | Bolton says U.S. will not get involved in Serbia-Kosovo wrangling
U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Washington w...
- 3:40 PM | Bakoyannis: Opposition New Democracy will not support Prespa Agreement
The New Democracy will not vote ‘for’ the Prespa Agreement, says Dora Bakoyannis, former Greek Forei...
- 3:29 PM | Testimony in 'Monster' trial continues
The trial in the Monster case of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) about the murder of five men o...