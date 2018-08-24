Bolton: U.S. sanctions to stay until Russia changes its behavior

Kiev, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow changed its behavior.

Bolton was in Kiev to show Washington's support for Ukraine which celebrated the anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union with a military parade on Friday, Reuters reports.

The United States has imposed sanctions against Russia to punish it for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, and meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, something Moscow denies.

Critics of President Donald Trump have accused him of being soft on Russia and there is a bi-partisan push in Congress to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Bolton, speaking before a new round of sanctions announced by the State Department took effect, set out what he cast as a tough approach by the administration to sanctions.

"The sanctions remain in force and will remain in force until the required change in Russian behavior," Bolton told a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"I underlined what President Trump said in Helsinki to President (Vladimir) Putin that it was the position of the United States that we did not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea," he said, referring to a U.S.-Russia summit in Finland last month.

"Our view and our policy remain as they have been."

