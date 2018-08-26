Italian pharma agency chief resigns in protest of unfair treatment of migrants

Rome, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Stefano Vella, president of Italian Pharmacological Agency AIFA, has resigned in protest of unfair governmental policy regarding migrant issues, Italian media report.

Vella gave in his resignation as a direct response to the extended detention of migrants aboard the Diciotti ship at Catania in Sicily, which ended on Saturday night.

"As a physician," Vella wrote in his letter of resignation, "I cannot allow myself to head a national healthcare institution at a time in which people are facing such unhealthy treatment on our territory."

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused to give permission to Diciotti, an Italian Coast Guard ship, to disembark the 150 people it rescued off the island of Lampedusa on August 16.

Salvini asked for assurances from the EU that the migrants aboard the Diciotti would be relocated elsewhere in Europe.

He allowed the people off the ship late last night only after Albania and Ireland agreed to take in some of the migrants. mr/16:58

