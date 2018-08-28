Bombing at Philippine street festival leaves one dead, wounds 34: officials
- Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:45 PM
Manila, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - A homemade bomb hidden under a motorcycle killed at least one person and wounded more than 30 at a local street festival in the southern Philippines on Monday, police and the army said.
The explosion took place in front of a restaurant on a highway in Isulan in Sultan Kudarat province, Reuters reports.
An initial investigation was underway and there were no suspects or immediate claims of responsibility, police said.
The province is on the Philippines’ second-largest island, Mindanao, parts of which have been plagued by decades of Maoist and Islamist rebellions that have given rise to banditry and extremism. Mindanao remains under martial law until the end of the year.
According to initial reports, one person was killed, one critically injured and 34 others wounded, said provincial police chief, Noel Kinazo. Radio station DZRH reported multiple fatalities.
The incident comes a month after a bomb was detonated in a van that was stopped at a military checkpoint on the island of Basilan which killed 11 people, including four civilians.
Islamic State claimed responsibility, which the military disputes, suspecting that a local group was behind it, with the intended target civilians in an urban area. lk/19:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | Bombing at Philippine street festival leaves one dead, wounds 34: officials
A homemade bomb hidden under a motorcycle killed at least one person and wounded more than 30 at a l...
- 7:37 PM | Key ministers keep positions in Greek cabinet reshuffle
Key members of the Greek government, including those involved in the country's creditor-mandated bai...
- 7:28 PM | FM Dimitrov meets NATO Deputy Secretary General, affirms Macedonia's determination to join the Alliance
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller discussed Tuesd...
- 5:17 PM | Der Standard: EU to speed up accession of Western Balkan countries
If the EU waits until all six Western Balkan countries become stable democracies without national co...
- 4:34 PM | Modern plant for pellet production ‘Ecolife’ set into work in Macedonia
A plant for production of pellets ‘EkoLife’ was set into work Tuesday in the village of Ginovci near...