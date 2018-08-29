МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 

U.S. goes to WTO to challenge Russian response to Trump's steel tariffs

Wednesday, August 29, 2018  5:55 PM

Geneva, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - The United States on Wednesday launched a complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization, Reuters reported.

The complaint challenges a “special protective measure” imposed on U.S. imports in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The United States said Russia was breaking WTO rules because its additional duties applied only to U.S. imports, and not to goods from any other country, and because the rates of duty were higher than the maximum allowed under its WTO membership terms.

Russia has 60 days to settle the dispute, after which the United States could ask the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate. ba/17:54

