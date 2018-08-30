Melbourne fire sends toxic smoke into suburbs, forcing schools to close

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – Residents in Melbourne's west woke to find thick, black smoke in the sky. Dozens of schools and childcare centers were closed on Thursday as a massive warehouse fire continued to burn, sending toxic smoke into Melbourne suburbs, the Australian ABC reports.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said the West Footscray fire began early on Thursday morning and about 140 firefighters were fighting the fire, with 30 trucks and cherry picker aerial appliances on the scene.

Fire crews hope to have the blaze contained later on Thursday and said they would be on site through the night and for "many days" while they black out and clean up.

"This is certainly one of the biggest fires we've seen in Melbourne for a long time," said Greg Leach, the MFB acting chief fire officer.

Residents were advised to shut doors and windows and switch off heating and cooling systems to prevent smoke from getting into homes.

MFB acting deputy chief officer Ken Brown said a containment strategy to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring factories was working, and foams were being used to extinguish the blaze.

"The effort now will be into containing the fire completely to the building and then extinguishing it," Brown said.

He said the building contained asbestos and crews were trying to reduce the risk of fibers spreading into the air.

"We instigated our asbestos procedures very early into this fire, so wetting the material minimizes the exposure," Brown said. "As we clean up, the focus will be on making sure the asbestos is removed."

Brown said authorities were collecting data from schools and monitoring stations to assess the health risk posed by particulates in the smoke.

"All smoke is toxic, and if people are inside the plume they shouldn't be there, they should avoid it at all costs," he said.

Dr. Andrea Hinwood, the state's chief environmental scientist, said they were not picking up high concentrations of particulate matter PM 2.5 — which is the benchmark for public warnings — probably because the smoke plume was staying high in the air. mr/10:20

