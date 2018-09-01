US, France, Italy, UK condemn violence in Libyan capital Tripoli
- Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:21 PM
Paris, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - The United States, France, Italy and Britain on Saturday condemned what they called an escalation of violence in and around the Libyan capital Tripoli, warning that armed groups which undermined Libyan stability would be made accountable, Reuters reported.
“These attempts to weaken the legitimate Libyan authorities and hinder the ongoing political process are not acceptable,” Washington, Paris, Rome and London said in a joint statement published by the French foreign ministry.
“We are calling on the armed groups to immediately stop all military action and warn those who seek to undermine stability, in Tripoli or elsewhere in Libya, that they will be made accountable for it,” the statement said.
Libyan authorities closed Tripoli airport on Friday after some rockets were fired in its direction, a spokesman for the state airline Libyan Airlines said. ba/16:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:30 PM | PM Zaev: On Sept. 30, let's cement the future as European Macedonia
Ahead of a historic question for the future of the country, I'm confident that together on September...
- 4:59 PM | FM Dimitrov makes 1st referendum campaign stop in Tetovo
On September 30 we have a 'date with history', a major historic turning point, to open the doors for...
- 4:21 PM | US, France, Italy, UK condemn violence in Libyan capital Tripoli
The United States, France, Italy and Britain on Saturday condemned what they called an escalation of...
- 4:18 PM | Serbia opens new bridge on place of NATO bombing site
A new railway and road bridge across the Danube River funded by Serbia and the European Union (EU) w...
- 4:11 PM | Sekerinska: No frozen conflicts, only frozen solutions
Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska at the Dubrovnik Forum international conference sa...