Turkey's Erdogan calls on leaders of Iran and Russia to back Idlib ceasefire

Tehran, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of a looming "catastrophe" as Syrian troops prepare for the last major battle of a seven-year civil war and the Damascus regime's backer Iran insisted the fight against terrorism will continue until the end.

Erdogan, speaking at a summit in Teheran on Friday between Turkey, Iran and Russia, urged the other leaders to support his call for an immediate cease-fire in the north-western province of Idlib, AFP reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused the request, saying the three countries cannot dictate to the government or rebels.

"Any assault, whatever the reason for it, will inevitably lead to a catastrophe, killings and a major human tragedy," Erdogan said before the glare of TV cameras.

"We never want to see Idlib turn into a lake of blood. We have to find a rational way out in Idlib that could meet our security concerns."

He warned that millions of refugees would reach Turkey if a major attack took place.

The three-way summit comes at a critical juncture in Syria's deadly conflict.

Russia's military intervention three years ago turned the tide in President Bashar al-Assad's favour at a time when he held less than a quarter of his country's territory. Now, major patrons Moscow and Iran are looking to consolidate gains as the battle in Idlib approaches.

There was no sign of a breakthrough at the talks. A 12-point declaration issued later by the three leaders skirted over their differences, saying they had agreed to cooperate in eliminating the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and Al Qaeda-linked groups and urging the United Nations to increase humanitarian aid to Syria. lk/17:23

