North Korea marks anniversary with huge parade
- Sunday, September 09, 2018 11:14 AM
Pyongyang, 9 September 2018 (MIA) - North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the nation’s founding as a nation, with tens of thousands of people waving brightly colored plastic bouquets as the parade began, The Associated Press reports.
Pyongyang residents, who trained for months for the anniversary, held up the bouquets to spell out words and slogans.
While North Korea rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units for the parade at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, it held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.
Leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of China’s parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with North Korea. lk/11:13
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:59 PM | Kosovo President urges restraint amid Vucic trip
Kosovo's president says that opposition by Kosovo's citizens to the visit by Serbia President Aleksa...
- 1:39 PM | US Senator Johnson calls on citizens of Macedonia to exercise their voting right at upcoming referendum (video)
Come out and exercise your voting right, let your leaders know that you support the nation and its a...
- 12:34 PM | Pancev: More sport and culture, less politics
Darko Pancev, one of Macedonia's best football players in history, expresses satisfaction from the c...
- 12:11 PM | EIB 100m-loan to be available for companies as of October
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Macedonian Bank for Development Promotion (MBDP) will sig...
- 11:47 AM | Sweden votes amid nationalists surge
The polls have opened in Sweden's general election - where an anti-immigration party is vying to mak...