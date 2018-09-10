UN: Major Idlib raid could spark worst catastrophe of 21st century

Geneva, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The UN's new humanitarian chief warned on Monday that a large-scale military operation against the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib could create "the worst humanitarian catastrophe" of this century, AFP reports.

"There need to be ways of dealing with this problem that don't turn the next few months in Idlib into the worst humanitarian catastrophe with the biggest loss of life in the 21st century," Mark Lowcock told reporters in Geneva.

His remarks came as Syrian troops, backed by Russia and Iran, massed around the northwestern province ahead of an expected onslaught against the largest rebel-held zone left in the country.

More than 30,000 people have been displaced within rebel-held northwest Syria by bombardment by the Syrian government and allied forces which began last week, a United Nations official said on Monday.

Since 2015, Idlib has been home to a complex array of anti-regime forces: secular rebels, Islamists, Syrian jihadists with ties to Al-Qaeda, and their foreign counterparts.

The area is home to some three million people, around half of them displaced from other parts of the country, according to the United Nations.

Lowcock acknowledged that "there is a large number of fighters there, including terrorists from proscribed organizations."

But he stressed that "there are 100 civilians, most of them women and children, for every fighter in Idlib."

"We are extremely alarmed at the situation, because of the number of people and the vulnerability of the people," he said, warning that "civilians are severely at risk." mr/16:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.