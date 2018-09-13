МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, September 13, 2018, 

German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy

Thursday, September 13, 2018  1:22 PM

German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy

Berlin, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that Germany had reached a deal with Italy to return migrants who have already applied for asylum there and added he expected it to be signed soon, Reuters reports.

That comes after the German government agreed in August with both Greece and Spain to send migrants back to those countries within 48 hours if they have already applied for asylum there.

“I have just heard that the deal with Italy has also been agreed,” Seehofer told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“We just need the two signatures from the Italian colleague and me,” Seehofer said, adding he expected that to take a few more days.

The deals are part of a compromise between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and Seehofer’s Bavarian Christian Social Union that appears to resolve a dispute over returning migrants that nearly split them and brought down the government.

More than 1.6 million migrants have arrived in Germany since mid-2014, provoking tensions and propelling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) into the national parliament.

Merkel has repeatedly defended her 2015 decision to admit hundreds of thousands of migrants as a humanitarian necessity but has since vowed to prevent a re-run of such an influx. ik/13:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
1/12/2017 6:31:31 PM Germany to return new asylum seekers to Greece from March
6/8/2016 2:42:09 PM Asylum seekers in Germany may be able to double their numbers through chain migration
5/14/2016 4:25:14 PM German government plans to spend EUR 93.6 billion on refugees by end 2020: Spiegel
4/12/2016 1:47:06 PM Refugees in Germany reporting dozens of war crimes
4/11/2016 4:05:06 PM Nearly 6,000 refugee minors missing in Germany in 2015: report

Mosaic

The 'man in the moon' illusion is caused by lunar swirls, new study finds

When you look up at a bright full moon on a clear ...

Mint-condition 5th century gold coins unearthed under Italian theater

Archaeologists are studying a valuable trove of ol...

Church in Nancy, France, on sale for EUR 190,000

In Longwy, a commune in the Meurthe-et-Moselle dep...

Ocean Cleanup to remove thousands of tons of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Scientists have launched a device they hope will c...

Koalas extinct by 2050 in NSW, study suggests

Koalas are on track to be extinct by 2050 in the S...

Top