Monday, April 02, 2018, 

Macedonian handball players undefeated at Hungary tournament

Monday, April 02, 2018  5:01 PM

Macedonian handball players undefeated at Hungary tournament

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian national youth and junior teams finished the International handball tournament in Hungary without losing a single game.

Coach Danilo Brestovac's picks played the last two matches today against Bulgaria, scoring decisive victories yet again.

The final tally of Macedonia's victories was nine out of nine games.

Our youth team beat Veszprém, Ajka, and Bulgaria twice, whereas the junior team defeated Egerszegi twice, Veszprém, and Bulgaria twice.

The Hungary games served as an opportunity for the two teams to prepare for the upcoming European Handball Federation Champions League matches this summer. mr/17:00

###

