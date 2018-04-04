ECL: Bayern, Real Madrid win
- Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:57 AM
Seville/Turin, 4 April 2018 (MIA) - Bayern Munich came from behind with the help of two deflections, including an own goal, for a 2-1 win at Sevilla in an exciting Champions League quarter-final, first leg clash on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
Pablo Sarabia had put Sevilla ahead when he got the better of Juan Bernat to control Sergio Escudero's cross and fire home at the back post in the 32nd minute.
Five minutes later Bayern levelled when Sevilla's Jesus Navas deflected Franck Ribery's cross past goalkeeper David Soria at the near post.
With Sevilla tiring, five-time European champions Bayern took advantage and Thiago headed the winner with the help of a deflection off Sergio Escudero in the 68th minute.
In Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a bicycle kick - outrageous even by his standards - to lead Real Madrid to an emphatic 3-0 win away to Juventus.
Ronaldo got Real off the mark with a third-minute goal, scoring for a record 10th successive Champions League game, and Marcelo was also on target as Juve's five-year unbeaten home record in European competition crumbled.
A red card for playmaker Paulo Dybala completed a miserable evening for the Serie A champions.
The highlight was Real's second goal when Dani Carvajal chipped the ball into the area and Ronaldo, with his back to goal, launched himself into the air and produced a perfectly-executed bicycle shot which flew past keeper Gianluigi Buffon
Wednesday's matches will see Manchester City play Liverpool at Anfield, while Barcelona host Roma. ik/08:56
