Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Liverpool, 5 April 2018 (MIA) – Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City can reach the semifinals of the Champions League despite the first leg disaster at Liverpool, ESPN reports.



"In this room, I think there is nobody except the guy talking to you who believes we can go through," Guardiola told a news conference. "In football, it can happen.

"We have 90 minutes more in our stadium, with our people, with our families. I believe a lot in my team. They've shown me many good things in the season."



Guardiola insisted the incident before the game where the team bus was attacked by bottles and flares did not affect his team. But the Catalan was confused that the fans were allowed to behave the way they did.



"I didn't expect that a club as prestigious as Liverpool would do these kinds of things. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again," Guardiola said.

Manchester City lost 3:1 to Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening. mr/10:12

