Euroleague playoffs set

Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - It took until the final round of the regular season to find out, but the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs picture is now set.

Playoff A: CSKA Moscow vs. Khimki Moscow Region

Playoff B: Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens vs. Real Madrid

Playoff C: Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Zalgiris Kaunas

Playoff D: Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul vs. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz

The best-of-five series start on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17 and 18. ik/10:50

###

