Euroleague playoffs set
- Saturday, April 07, 2018 10:53 AM
Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - It took until the final round of the regular season to find out, but the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs picture is now set.
Playoff A: CSKA Moscow vs. Khimki Moscow Region
Playoff B: Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens vs. Real Madrid
Playoff C: Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Zalgiris Kaunas
Playoff D: Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul vs. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz
The best-of-five series start on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17 and 18. ik/10:50
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:00 PM | Pristina would accept Kosovo partition if not for mentors, says Serbian FM
Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has said that Pristina would accept a proposal for Kosovo's pa...
- 1:41 PM | Mattis OKs 4,000 National Guard troops to border
United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved using Defense Department money to pay for as...
- 1:32 PM | Top officials extend Easter greetings
President Gjorge Ivanov, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev extended Sat...
- 11:06 AM | Holy Saturday, day between Jesus' death and resurrection
Easter, the greatest Christian holiday, the celebration of victory over death, will be observed on S...
- 11:01 AM | Six more detained over Mala Recica incident
The Tetovo police has detained six more persons in regard to Thursday's armed incident in Tetovo vil...