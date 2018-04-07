МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, April 07, 2018, 

Euroleague playoffs set

Saturday, April 07, 2018  10:53 AM

Euroleague playoffs set

Skopje, 7 April 2018 (MIA) - It took until the final round of the regular season to find out, but the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs picture is now set. 

Playoff A: CSKA Moscow vs. Khimki Moscow Region

Playoff B: Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens vs. Real Madrid

Playoff C: Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Zalgiris Kaunas

Playoff D: Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul vs. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz

The best-of-five series start on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17 and 18. ik/10:50

 

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/30/2018 8:43:04 AM Euroleague: Baskonia claims final ticket to playoffs

Mosaic

Cannes bans red-carpet selfies

Top Cannes festival official Thierry Fremaux said ...

NASA's Hubble sets out-of-this-world record by discovering farthest star ever seen

Almost 28 years after it was launched, NASA's intr...

Mona Lisa 'grand tour' could cost €35 million, warns Louvre

A plan to take the Mona Lisa on a 'grand tour' of ...

French is the sexiest language, Babbel survey confirms

The Babbel language learning platform published th...

‘Yellow Submarine’ to arrive in theaters for Its 50th anniversary (video)

Fifty years ago, colorful, mustachioed cartoon ver...

Top