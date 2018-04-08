Macedonia loses to Russia in handball friendly

Skopje, 8 April 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian national handball team lost to Russia 27:23 in a friendly in Skopje late on Saturday.

Despite playing without several key players, Macedonia managed to hold a lead in the first period, but Russia turned the game around in the second half and never looked back.

The match was held within the preparations for the June playoff matches against Romania for the 2019 World Championships in Denmark and Germany. ik/10:32

