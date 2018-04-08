Macedonia loses to Russia in handball friendly
- Sunday, April 08, 2018 10:34 AM
Skopje, 8 April 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian national handball team lost to Russia 27:23 in a friendly in Skopje late on Saturday.
Despite playing without several key players, Macedonia managed to hold a lead in the first period, but Russia turned the game around in the second half and never looked back.
The match was held within the preparations for the June playoff matches against Romania for the 2019 World Championships in Denmark and Germany. ik/10:32
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:38 PM | Demir Hisar-City of Culture 2018 opens
Demir Hisar officially launched its year-long programme "City of Culture 2018" with a parade and per...
- 1:02 PM | Name talks not affecting tourism, says HHF chief
The name talks are not affecting tourism and the Macedonian wave of tourists flowing into Greece, He...
- 12:39 PM | Mickoski: No-confidence motion today, session on Wednesday
VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Sunday the party would file the government no-confidence m...
- 12:11 PM | Politics out of education, says minister
Minister of Education and Science Renata Deskoska says politics should leave the education sector wh...
- 10:40 AM | PM Zaev talks reforms, government reshuffle, economy, name talks in MIA interview
I am pleased to see how far we have gone compared to where we were. Once a country in isolation, whe...