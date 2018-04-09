Fabio Capello says he'll retire from coaching
- Monday, April 09, 2018 2:59 PM
Rome, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - Fabio Capello has announced his retirement from coaching.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach tells RAI state radio that he's not interested in the open job with Italy's national team, AP reports.
The 71-year-old Capello left as coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last month just three matches into the season.
"I've already had experiences with the England and Russia national teams," Capello said. "I wanted to coach a club once more and Jiangsu was my last football job. I did everything that I wanted to. I'm pleased with what I did and now I'll enjoy being an analyst. You always win in that role."
Capello was most successful at Milan, guiding the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles and the 1994 Champions League trophy. ba/14:58
###
