Ronaldo’s late penalty puts Madrid into CL semifinals, Bayern advances

Madrid/Munich, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Cristiano Ronaldo converted an injury-time penalty to prevent Juventus from pulling off another stunning comeback in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as Real Madrid advanced despite a 3-1 home loss on Wednesday, AP reports.

The goal was enough to clinch a 4-3 aggregate win for Madrid, the two-time defending champion.

A day after seeing Spanish rival Barcelona blow a three-goal advantage against Roma in Italy, Madrid nearly did the same. But Juventus’ heroics came up just short after substitute Lucas Vazquez was pushed from behind inside the area deep into stoppage time.

Gianluigi Buffon, in what was likely his last Champions League game, was then sent off for complaining after the penalty decision.

Madrid won the first leg 3-0 in Turin last week, when Ronaldo scored with a spectacular bicycle kick for his second goal of the match.

Juventus got off to the perfect start Wednesday when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring with a header two minutes into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He added to the lead with another header before halftime, and Blaise Matuidi scored the third early in the second half after a blunder by Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Bayern Munich reached its sixth Champions League semifinal in seven seasons with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Bavarian powerhouse, which clinched its sixth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday, progressed to the final four of Europe’s premier competition thanks to its 2-1 win in the first leg in Spain.

Bayern will face one of Liverpool, Roma or Real Madrid in the semifinals. Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes sent out his strongest lineup in Munich with Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez and Thomas Mueller flanked by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

James went close with a free kick before Robben shot just wide of the far post as the home side made a promising start.

But Sevilla also had chances, first for Pablo Sarabia, then Joaquin Correa.

Sevilla’s players were showing more bite, winning more challenges with some leaving their mark — Lewandowski was left with large swelling under his right eye, while Javi Martinez, James and Rafinha also needed attention.

Bayern had better chances before the break through Mats Hummels and Franck Ribery, who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Lewandowski went close after the interval before Sevilla showed more ambition getting forward. Correa struck the crossbar with a header before the hour-mark.

But it was as close as the visitors got, and Sevilla’s hopes were already over when Correa was shown red card in injury time for a bad challenge on Martinez. ik/08:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.