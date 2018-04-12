Macedonian drops two places in FIFA ranking

Zurich, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian national football team has dropped two places to the 77th position in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday in Zurich.

National team slipped two places after March friendly draws against Finland and Azerbaijan played in Turkey.

Best positioned opponents to Macedonia in UEFA Nations League competition are Armenia (98th), Lichtenstein (181st) and Gibraltar (196th).

FIFA world ranking top 10 includes: Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal, Argentina, Switzerland, France, Spain, Chile and Poland.

FIFA will publish the next ranking on May 17. sk/11:41

###

