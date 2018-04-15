Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix
- Sunday, April 15, 2018 10:53 AM
Shanghai, 15 April 2018 (MIA) - Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix to claim the sixth victory of his Formula One career.
Ricciardo of Australia started from the third row, but took advantage when the safety car came out on the 31st lap to allow him to get fresh tires. He took the lead on the 45th lap, overtaking Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, The Associated Press reports.
Bottas finished second and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third. Sebastian Vettel, who won the first two races of the season, fell back to eighth after starting on pole. He also had a minor collision late in the race that cost him places.
Vettel still leads the season standings with 54 points in three races.
Lewis Hamilton, the four-time and defending champion, finished fifth and improved his season points total to 43. Bottas has 40 points in third place heading into the next race in Azerbaijan. lk/10:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:28 PM | Pendarovski: NATO membership-best alternative for Macedonia
fter all comparative analyses on the matter, I can’t point out any other organization that offers be...
- 12:15 PM | Protesters in Hungary demand new vote, new electoral system
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters marched Saturday in the Hungarian capital of Budapes...
- 11:54 AM | Montenegro votes for next president
Voters in Montenegro were casting ballots Sunday in a presidential election, with former Prime Minis...
- 11:47 AM | Macedonian artists launch photo-essay of Frankfurt’s exhibition 2001: A Space Odyssey
Film director Jane Altiparmakov and photographer Natasha Geleva prepared a photo-essay of an exhibit...
- 10:46 AM | US, France, Britain launch new UN bid for Syria chemical weapons probe
Hours after striking Syria, the United States, France and Britain on Saturday launched a new bid at ...