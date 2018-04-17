МИА Лого
Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 

Federer just smashed yet another tennis record

Tuesday, April 17, 2018  8:08 PM

Basel, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - The ATP released the rankings for the week confirming that Roger Federer has now spent a stunning 700 weeks in the top four.

The world No 2 is taking a break while the tour moves onto clay in the build up to the French Open.

Federer has not played since the Miami Open in March when he lost in the first round to Thanasi Kokkinakis after losing the Indian Wells final to Juan Martin del Potro.

But he can celebrate another record of being in the top four for longer than anyone else.

Federer’s feat of 700 weeks - more than 13 years - shows his incredible staying power at the top of the sport. lk/20:08

