Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Yes, I'm going to the World Cup

Los Angeles, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic used an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to publicly declare he is “going to the World Cup”, Eurosport reports.

The 36-year-old’s participation at the finals in Russia is a matter of sustained debate, despite the fact he has retired from international football.

Ibrahimovic wanted to prove his fitness with new club LA Galaxy before making any decisions over whether to return to international duty with Sweden and, with three goals in three games since moving to MLS, appears to have made up his mind.

His delivery suggested there might be more to his revelation – quite in which capacity he will be attending the finals in Russia remains unclear – but the message was unequivocal.

“I’m going to the World Cup, yes,” Ibrahimovic said with a smile on his face.

“I just said I’m going to the World Cup. If I say more, people will hang me so I have to be careful what I say now.

“A World Cup without me wouldn’t be a World Cup.” ik/11:53

