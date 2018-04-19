Seven Macedonian martial artists to compete in Romanian karate championship

Skopje, 19 April 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonian national karate team will compete in the United Balkans Karate Championship talking place in Târgoviște, Romania, April 20 to 22.

Macedonia will be represented by five male and two female martial arts practitioners.

Dejan Nedev, Aljosa Nedev, Matej Angelovski, Petar Kostov, and Dimitar Vitanov will participate in the men's competition.

Jana Milevska and Berta Milevska will represent our country in the women's competition. mr/12:25

###

