Manager Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season after nearly 22 years
- Friday, April 20, 2018 11:33 AM
London, 20 April 2018 (MIA) - Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to an end at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Friday, AFP reports.
"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," the Frenchman said in a statement posted on the club's website.
"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.
"I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.
"I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.
"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.
"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.
"My love and support for ever."
