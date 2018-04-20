Federer lands on Time magazine cover
- Friday, April 20, 2018 6:24 PM
New York, 20 April 2018 (MIA) - Roger Federer is one of the cover stars for TIME Magazine's TIME 100: The Most Influential People issue.
Federer's friend and Match for Africa teammate, Bill Gates, pens a short essay about the Swiss.
"I’ve learned how sincerely Roger and his team are working to improve the life prospects for poor children," Gates writes. "Roger knows that effective philanthropy, like great tennis, requires discipline and time."
Federer is acknowledged by the magazine in the "titans" category. The entire list includes the likes of Chloe Kim, Cardi B, Gal Gadot, Prince Harry, Oprah, Kevin Durant and many more. The six cover stars are Federer, Tarana Burke, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Satya Nadella.
The 36-year-old Federer opted to skip the clay-court season after losing in the Indian Wells final and the opening round in Miami. He'll be seeking his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon later this year, after kicking off his grass campaign in Halle. lk/18:14
###
