Real Madrid ready to reward 42-goal Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, 21 April 2018 (MIA) - Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a lucrative new contract before the World Cup.

Spanish daily AS claim Real are ready to offer the 33-year-old a 33% rise in his current salary in recognition of his inspired form of late.

The Portugal forward currently earns €21million after tax per season and could earn €30million after tax, plus a further €2m based on objectives.

Ronaldo, who has scored 42 goals this season, including 22 in his last 12 games, is under contract until 2021 and it’s understood the new deal will not be extended beyond its current expiry date.

The report claims Madrid have already informed Ronaldo of their intention to improve his contract, which was promised to him by club president Florentino Perez after last season’s Champions League final victory.

Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez, has told Ronaldo of the club’s satisfaction with his performances in recent months and of the club’s belief that he deserves a raise before the World Cup in June. ba/16:21

