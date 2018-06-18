Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho targets £60m transfer deal for Chelsea’s Willian

Manchester, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - Jose Mourinho was the man responsible for signing the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge and now wants to link up with him again at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has long been linked with a move for Willian since taking charge of United and, according to the Daily Mail, United are now set to submit a £60million offer to Chelsea.

Willian, 29, made just 20 starts in the Premier League last season but was still crowned Chelsea’s Players’ Player of the Year.

The 29-year-old, who has 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, is thought to be open to a move away.

He was close to Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea and recently described United as “one of the best teams in the world.”

Mourinho knows he must boost his attacking options this summer, having seen United blitzed by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title last season.

City scored 38 more goals than United in 2017/18 as they finished 19 points ahead of their near neighbours.

Mourinho has already signed defender Diogo Dalot for £17million, while a £52million deal for Brazil international midfielder Fred has been agreed.

Now he is focusing on adding to his attack, and Willian is seemingly his main target. /12:12

