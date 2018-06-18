МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Metalurg to continue in EHF Champions League

Monday, June 18, 2018  7:18 PM

Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian handball league finalists Metalurg have again received a wild card and will continue to take part in the EHF Champions League.

The EHF Executive Committee decided on Monday that Metalurg meets the required criteria and allocated a spot for the club in groups C or D.

Macedonian champions Vardar will play in the elite groups A or B.

The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place in Vienna on June 29. ik/19:16

