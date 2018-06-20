PSG in talks with Roma, West Ham over Javier Pastore transfer

Rome, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Negotiations are underway between Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and West Ham United to end Javier Pastore's seven-year spell with the French champions, a source close to the player has told ESPN FC.

Pastore was the first signing made by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) after they purchased PSG in 2011, but he has slipped out of the picture in recent years because of a mix of form and regular injuries.

According to the source, PSG are speaking with Roma and West Ham about Pastore, with the club willing to sanction his sale to further ease their short-term UEFA financial fair play needs of between €40-60 million.

Talks regarding the Argentina international are at an early stage and, as also reported by Sky Sport Italia, his agent, Marcelo Simonian, is in Europe to speak with the interested parties.

The source said no offer has yet been accepted by PSG as they target at least a €25m fee for Pastore, who favours a return to Italy over a Premier League move.

Pastore was nearing a loan deal with Inter Milan in January before talks fell through.

Roma's interest in Pastore may hinge on Radja Nainggolan, who has been linked to a move to Inter, leaving the club.

According to the source, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, who held that role at PSG when Pastore moved from Palermo, has not expressed any interest in the midfielder. sk/09:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.