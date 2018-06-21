WC 2018: Costa grabs lucky goal as relieved Spain edges Iran
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:40 AM
Kazan, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - A fortuitous second half goal by Diego Costa broke a Persian stonewall and lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a courageous Iran in a nerve-jangling World Cup clash on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
Costa claimed his third goal of the tournament in the 54th minute at Kazan Arena but the striker hardly knew about it, the ball deflecting off his knee from an attempted clearance by hapless Iran defender Ramin Rezaeian.
The result put Spain joint top of Group B with Iberian rivals Portugal on four points ahead of their last match against the already eliminated Morocco.
Iran remain on three points and can reach the knockout rounds for the first time with victory over Portugal. ik/08:38
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:39 PM | Agreement moving in positive direction, says DIMAR leader
Thanasis Theocharopoulos, leader of Democratic Left (DIMAR), a center-left Greek political party, sa...
- 1:28 PM | EU seeks to screen migrants in Africa, stop boat crossings
The European Union's top migration official says the EU wants to screen migrants in centers in north...
- 12:18 PM | Literary Scepter awards presented to poets Vidicevski and Dobre
Event "Holiday of Lindens" was held at the premises of the Macedonian Writers Association (MWA) on T...
- 11:56 AM | Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit: Kyodo
Japan has decided to halt drills to prepare for a North Korean missile attack after a historic summi...
- 11:53 AM | Osmani: EU negotiations imply deep society transformation for which any help is welcomed
Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with the Japan International Cooperation Ag...