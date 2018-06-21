WC 2018: Costa grabs lucky goal as relieved Spain edges Iran

Kazan, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - A fortuitous second half goal by Diego Costa broke a Persian stonewall and lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a courageous Iran in a nerve-jangling World Cup clash on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Costa claimed his third goal of the tournament in the 54th minute at Kazan Arena but the striker hardly knew about it, the ball deflecting off his knee from an attempted clearance by hapless Iran defender Ramin Rezaeian.

The result put Spain joint top of Group B with Iberian rivals Portugal on four points ahead of their last match against the already eliminated Morocco.

Iran remain on three points and can reach the knockout rounds for the first time with victory over Portugal. ik/08:38

