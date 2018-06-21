МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

WC 2018: Denmark ties their Group C match against Australia

Thursday, June 21, 2018  5:39 PM

Samara, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Denmark took the Group C lead with four points, picking up one point in a 1-1 tie with Australia.

That keeps the Socceroos alive in the World Cup, the Washington Post reports.

Denmark leads France, which plays Peru later Thursday, by one point in the group. mr/17:39

