Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

WC 2018: Mbappe becomes France’s youngest ever goalscorer

Thursday, June 21, 2018  8:38 PM

WC 2018: Mbappe becomes France’s youngest ever goalscorer

Ekaterinburg, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Kylian Mbappe made history today when he became France's youngest ever scorer at a major tournament, the Sun reports.

Mbappe scored the only goal of the game as France beat Peru 1-0 in their second World Cup game.

The win ensured France have made it through the group stages with a game still to play. Peru, however, have been eliminated from the tournament.

Back in 1998, the year France won the World Cup, a certain David Trezeguet netted for Les Bleus against Saudi Arabia aged 20 years and 246 days.

But tonight in Ekaterinburg, Mbappe broke Peruvian hearts when he bagged the winner at the tender age of 19 years and 183 days. mr/20:38

