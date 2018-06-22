WC 2018: Argentina coach Sampaoli takes blame for woeful 3-0 Croatia defeat

Nizhny Novgorod, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - Argentina's crestfallen coach Jorge Sampaoli took the blame for Thursday's shambolic 3-0 World Cup defeat by Croatia as – he tried to deflect the criticism from Willy Caballero and Lionel Messi.

Sampaoli was inconsolable after presiding over Argentina's heaviest defeat in the World Cup group stage since 1958, a result that saw Croatia qualify for the last-16, The Sun reports.

He said: "It's not the boss' partial responsibility, it's his total responsibility."

In front of the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium and millions watching on TV, Argentina collapsed in the second half after keeper Willy Caballero messed up a clearance as Ante Rebic fired home Croatia's first goal.

Sampaoli said: "It's not right to blame Caballero.

"If I'd planned things differently, it would have worked out differently. sk/10:27

