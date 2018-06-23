WC 2018: Serbia to file complaint with FIFA over refereeing in game with Switzerland

Kaliningrad, 23 June 2018 (MIA) - The Serbian national team will file a complaint with FIFA over a referee’s decisions during the World Cup group stage game against Switzerland, head of the Serbian Football Association Jovan Surbatovic said on Friday night.

VAR allows match officials to review video replays of game episodes in order to avoid possible mistakes. Particularly, the tournament in Russia is the first World Cup event where VAR is used, Sputnik reports.

However, Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic argued Friday night there was little to choose between his side and Switzerland, despite their 2-1 loss, but his team were let down by poor finishing and missed a "simple chance."

"As for the first half, we were satisfied, we played well and worked hard. Yet we missed a simple chance. I don’t think our opponent wanted to win more than us. We opened the scoring, they doubled it… Overall there was little to choose [between the two sides]. When we were leveled, we wanted to attack more, continue to press, and I even made an attacking substitution," Krstajic told journalists.

Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic emphasized on Friday night had his side been better in defense, they would have avoided losing to Switzerland in their second and key group E match in Kaliningrad.

Serbia captain and defender Aleksandar Kolarov said on Friday that his team only have themselves to blame for their 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Kaliningrad.

"We knew that Switzerland is a very strong team. We had the ball, and it’s our fault that we lost. Now only a positive result in the match with Brazil will give us a chance to move forward and we will do all we can," Koralov told journalists.

He added that the main thing for the team at this point is to recover psychologically and they "will continue to fight because there is a chance to keep on going in this World Cup."

Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic said on Friday that his team did not want to settle for a draw in their match with Serbia in Kaliningrad and their efforts to score were rewarded with a crucial last minute goal to seal a 2-1 win.

He added that Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who netted the winning goal, deserved to be named the man of the match.

"Shaqiri had a great second half, he played well. He is that kind of a player who likes football very much and invests himself fully. He deserved this award, he does his job very well," Petkovic said.

Vladimir Petkovic also said he was "exhausted," but "thrilled" after his team's tough-fought victory against Serbia in Kaliningrad on Friday.

The head coach noted that football should not be mixed with politics and urged participating teams to respect each other.

"Yesterday I said that we shouldn't mix politics and sport, it's important to stand aside politics. Keep in mind that we all need to respect each other on the field of play and beyond it. Sport should unite people," he said.

Switzerland will now play Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27. A win or a draw will put them through to the round of 16.

Serbia, who are on three points, must beat group leaders Brazil to move through to the knockout stage. sk/11:35

