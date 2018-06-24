WC 2018: FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans’ conduct in Nizhny Novgorod
- Sunday, June 24, 2018 2:06 PM
Moscow, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined football associations of Argentina and Croatia for disturbances during the 2018 FIFA World Cup game in Nizhny Novgorod, the organization’s press service has said, TASS reports.
Each association will have to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs.
Croatia has beaten Argentina 3-0 in a Group D match of the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship that was played in Nizhny Novgorod on June 21.
Besides, The Polish Football Association was fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) and given a warning by FIFA's disciplinary committee after Polish fans unfurled a political and offensive banner during the game against Senegal in Sochi, which Poland lost 1:2.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will end on July 15. sk/14:05
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:27 PM | Failure to obtain start date for EU accession talks, may affect name deal: Osmani tells Realnews
Failure to obtain start date for EU accession talks, would cause disappointment, but also consequenc...
- 3:44 PM | 236 applications submitted at Fund for Innovations first call
236 applications from micro and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) for investment projects were submitte...
- 2:24 PM | The Gin Game play to be performed within Skopje Summer Festival
Drama Theatre Skopje will perform Sunday evening The Gin Game play by Donald Lee Coburn, directed by...
- 2:06 PM | WC 2018: FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans’ conduct in Nizhny Novgorod
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined football associations of Argentina and Croatia for disturb...
- 2:00 PM | Sekerinska sends letter to NATO counterparts asking support for Macedonia’s membership invitation
Following the agreement reached with Greece, Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska sends letter to 29 ...