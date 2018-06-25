МИА Лого
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

Macedonia gets group opponents at 2019 handball worlds

Monday, June 25, 2018  2:14 PM

Macedonia gets group opponents at 2019 handball worlds

Copenhagen, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian men's handball team will play against Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Bahrain and Japan at next year's World Championships in Germany and Denmark.

Macedonia is part of Group B to be played in Munich, decided a draw in Copenhagen on Monday.

The top three teams will advance to the second round. ik/14:12

###

