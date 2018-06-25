Macedonia gets group opponents at 2019 handball worlds
- Monday, June 25, 2018 2:14 PM
Copenhagen, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian men's handball team will play against Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Bahrain and Japan at next year's World Championships in Germany and Denmark.
Macedonia is part of Group B to be played in Munich, decided a draw in Copenhagen on Monday.
The top three teams will advance to the second round. ik/14:12
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:58 PM | Macedonia has no Plan B, says PM Zaev
Macedonia has no Plan B. Nearly 80% of the citizens said they want Macedonia to be part of the EU an...
- 9:08 PM | FM: Political decision this week on start of EU negotiations is crucial for Macedonia
I hope that the EU members could find a compromise that for us would imply a clear political decisio...
- 8:48 PM | Traffic accident leaves 2 dead, 17 injured migrants
Two migrants died and 17 were left injured on Monday after a traffic accident on Radovis-Stip road i...
- 8:35 PM | FM: Bulgaria to propose opening of EU-Macedonia accession negotiations
The Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council will propose on Tuesday that Macedonia and Albania be inv...
- 8:23 PM | Macedonia expects heightened US support: deputy minister
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski and US Ambassador Jess Baily in a meeting on Monday praised...