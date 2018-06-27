WC 2018: Diego Maradona 'fine' after being seen by doctor during World Cup match
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:59 AM
Moscow, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Argentina legend Diego Maradona said he was "fine" after being seen by a doctor during the team's World Cup victory over Nigeria on Tuesday, BBC reports.
The 57-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, said his "neck hurt a lot".
Maradona posted a picture on social media showing medical staff with him at half-time of the 2-1 victory, but denied he had been taken to hospital.
"I want to tell everyone that I am fine," his Instagram post read.
"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"
Argentina's victory meant they reached the last 16, where they will face France on Saturday.
Video posted online appeared to show Maradona struggling to get up from his seat at full-time but BBC Sport has learned he later boarded a flight back to Moscow.
Earlier, he was in tears when the score was 1-1, which would have resulted in Argentina's elimination.
Then, after Marcos Rojo scored the team's late winner, he was seen giving one-fingered gestures.
Maradona played 91 times for Argentina, scoring 34 goals, and later managed the national side. sk/11:58
