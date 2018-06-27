WC 2018: Koreans send Germany home, Sweden through

Kazan, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Holders Germany crashed out of the World Cup to giant killers South Korea in the group stage on Wednesday as Sweden and Mexico qualified on a day of drama in Russia, agencies report.

Germany finished bottom of Group F after a 2-0 defeat against South Korea. Sweden topped the group after a 3-0 win against Mexico.

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review and Son Heung-min added another goal into an empty net just before the final whistle.

The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

South Korea, also eliminated, had the best early chance of the game when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but managed to recover quickly and slap the ball away.

Nervous Germany increased the pressure after the break and poured forward but despite a one-sided second half they could not find the back of the net before South Korea's last-gasp double.

In Yekaterinburg, Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the knockout round, along with the Mexicans.

Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on a penalty to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.

Despite the loss, and because of South Korea's win over Germany, Mexico also advances as runners-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.

Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other match, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory. ik/18:34

###

