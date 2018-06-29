WC 2018: Januzaj gives Belgium 1-0 win over England and top spot

Kaliningrad, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - A superb second-half strike from Adnan Januzaj gave Belgium a 1-0 win over England on Thursday to see them top World Cup Group G with a perfect record and consign England to second place, with both sides already assured of going through to the last 16, Reuters reports.

Belgium now face Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday while England play Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in the knockout phase. Victory in the next round would see Belgium play Brazil or Mexico with England up against Sweden or Switzerland.

Belgum and England rested several first-choice players on Thursday and, despite half-chances at either end, the fans wondered if their teams were willing to accept second spot for an arguably easier run-in by avoiding the more fancied teams.

Yet six minutes into the second half when the 23-year-old Januzaj shimmied on the edge of the box and sent a perfect shot into the far corner of the net past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford there was delight in the Belgian camp.

England rued a wasted opportunity by Marcus Rashford after 66 minutes, when he fired wide after finding himself one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois in the Belgian goal. But having rested striker Harry Kane and seven others, they found no reply.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez fielded Thomas Vermaelen at right-back after injury and sent on central defensive talisman Vincent Kompany near the end to complete a clean sweep with all 20 outfield players in the squad having played in Russia.

Meanwhile, Tunisia secured their first World Cup finals win in 40 years with a 2-1 victory over debutantes Panama on Thursday, but coach Nabil Maaloul said Arab nations still had a long way to go before they could seriously challenge the top sides.

Tunisia trailed 1-0 at halftime in the final Group G match in Saransk despite having the better of play. Fakhreddine Ben Yousseff equalized just after the restart with a neatly-taken goal and Wahbi Khazri scored a second to end Tunisia’s long drought.

The result brought some vindication for the North Africans, who coach Nabil Maaloul had admitted before the game were demoralized after their defeats by England and Belgium.

But it was tough for Panama, making their first appearance in a World Cup finals, and for their fans in the Monrovia Arena who for a while could dream of a historic win.

“We wanted to snatch this victory, and I wanted to score, and I did. This is a great day for Tunisia,” said man of the match Ben Yousseff.

Tunisia played fluent football but Panama took the lead after a shot by Jose Luis Rodriguez took a deflection off Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah in the 33rd minute for an own goal.

Having failed to finish off several chances in the first half, Tunisia took six minutes to assert themselves after the restart. Ben Yousseff picked up a low cross from Khazri to slot the ball home from close range.

Khazri added the second in the 66th minute, running unmarked on to a low cross to tap into an open goal.

Panama suffered when captain Roman Torres, who had marshaled the defense well, departed with an injury early in the second half. ik/09:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.