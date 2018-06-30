NBA: Steve Kerr OKs lucrative contract extension with Warriors
- Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:39 AM
San Francisco, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Steve Kerr, who has led the Golden State Warriors to two straight NBA titles, has agreed to a deal with the NBA club that will make him one of the highest paid coaches, ESPN reported on Friday night.
The 52-year-old Kerr signed a contract in 2014 with the Warriors for five years. ESPN did not provide details of the contract extension.
Kerr has led the Warriors to four straight NBA Finals and three championships. Kerr has a 265-63 regular-season record and is 63-20 in the playoffs. ik/10:37
