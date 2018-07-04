МИА Лого
WC 2018: Colombia players receive death threats on social media after losing to England

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  10:09 AM

Bogota, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Colombians urged for calm after the two players who missed penalties against England suffered death threats from furious fans on social media.

Vile messages targeting Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca started to appear within minutes of Colombia being knocked out of the World Cup following the dramatic shoot-out, Mirror reads.

Uribe’s penalty hit the crossbar while Bacca’s attempt was saved by hero England goalkeeper Pickford.

Mostly aimed at Bacca who fans thought took the worse penalty and played badly, the posts warned the players they were “dead’, urged them to kill themselves and told them not to return to the South American country.

The sinister messages were made despite a police investigation into early death threats made towards Colombian player Carlos Sanchez after he was send off three minutes into the team’s World Cup opener against Japan. sk/10:08

