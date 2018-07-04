МИА Лого
Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 

Roger Federer wins in straight sets against Lukas Lacko

Wednesday, July 04, 2018  6:28 PM

London, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Eight-time champion Roger Federer extended his Wimbledon winning streak to 26 successive sets with a routine victory over Lukas Lacko in the second round, the BBC reports. 

The Swiss, who is favourite to claim another title, won 6-4 6-4 6-1 against world number 73 Lacko.

Federer, 36, did not face a single break point and hit 48 winners.

The top seed will play big-serving 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic or Jan Lennard Struff in the third round.

Martina Navratilova is the only player to win nine singles titles.

"I played very well. I felt good out there and had less nerves than in the first round," said Federer, who beat Dusan Lajovic in straight sets on Monday. lk/18:22

